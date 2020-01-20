Kids get to enjoy All Sports Day at the University of Findlay

Findlay youth got a chance to play their favorite sports on Monday.
The University of Findlay held its annual "All Sports Day" at the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. The event is held every Martin Luther King Jr Day, and it is open for kids from grades kindergarten through fifth grade. Around 170 kids learned from the university's best student-athletes and coaches. The coaches and students hope that the kids can learn quality life lessons through the sports that they are passionate about.
"Hoping they get out of it, a couple of things. One, to try a variety of things. I hate to see young youth pigeon-holed and only do one sport. So this gives them the opportunity to see if they might like something else. Also to see teamwork and following directions, and kind of those basic life skills, Brandi Laurita, athletic director of the University of Findlay.
"I feel like today is a good day to like work with the youth to see like what sport they would like to do probably in the future, maybe here. So I feel like it's a good opportunity for them to like just enjoy and do whatever they want to do," Xavier Maraple, student-athlete.
The kids who attended "All Sports Day" also got a free gift and free admission to a University of Findlay athletic event of their choice.