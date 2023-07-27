Kids get to show how super they are at Made2Grow Homeschool Co-Op's track and field day

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Made2Grow Homeschool Co-Op held a superhero track and field day for preschool and elementary school-aged students at the Liberty-Benton High School track.
The kids who attended received a mask and cape to make them feel like superheroes as they practiced different events, such as the 100-meter dash and the long jump. Dillon Webster, Liberty-Benton's track coach and one of the dads from the group, led the event. The co-op has 10 to 20 kids show up for each of its activities, which all emphasized making learning exciting. Made2Grow also encourages community among homeschooled students and their parents.
"Everyone knows that learning can be a challenge; especially as home-schoolers, parents can get intimidated. So for our events, we always make it as fun as possible, so today, we're making it superhero themed, so every kid who comes is getting a mask and a cape so that when they're running and jumping and throwing, it's going to look and feel way cooler than just normal learning in a normal environment. So they're excited to learn! That's our goal," explained Elizabeth Peterson, co-founder of Made2Grow Homeschool Co-Op.
The group normally meets about once a week, and posts about upcoming events on the Made2Grow Homeschool Co-Op Facebook Page.