Kids having a blast at YMCA's No School Day

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a day of fun for students while school was out for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Kids having a blast at YMCA's No School Day

The Lima Family YMCA holding another of their "No School Days" program. Parents can sign up their children to participate in supervised youth-oriented activities. It's also a great opportunity for the kids to meet new people and forge new friendships.

Kids having a blast at YMCA's No School Day

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.