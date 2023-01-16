Kids having a blast at YMCA's No School Day

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a day of fun for students while school was out for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The Lima Family YMCA holding another of their "No School Days" program. Parents can sign up their children to participate in supervised youth-oriented activities. It's also a great opportunity for the kids to meet new people and forge new friendships.
"What I like about this day is that we're gonna have all fun, lots of fun at the YMCA, I was kind of nervous this morning," stated Aviva Sprague, 2nd grader.
"I like playing gaga ball and I like going to the gym and swimming," commented Eli Fields, 6th grader.
"So I like I can bring like a variety of toys at no school day. They always do like gaga ball. Sometimes they do crafts. There's like a lot of things. It's like one thing different every day," stated Cecelia Bell, 1st grader.
"I like hanging out with my friends and gaga ball. Gaga ball is a game where you can hit the ball and if it hits somebody else's leg your out," explained Reed Bell, 4th grader.
"To be honest, I'm just here to go to the pool. I'm just here to have fun with my friends and like I said to go to the pool," said Harper Fields, 4th grader.
The next "No School Days" is scheduled for Monday, February 20th on Presidents' Day. It is open to children in any school district. The fee is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. You can register in-house or online at limaymca.net. Kids will need their gym shoes, swimsuits, towel, and a packed lunch.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.