Kids in Ohio can receive a free book every month with the Imagination Library

If you have a child under the age of 5, they’re eligible to receive a free book every month from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The Lima Noon Sertoma Club held a meeting Thursday afternoon and invited a guest speaker from the United Way to talk about that opportunity.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that partners with local organizations to mail books for free to any child that’s 5 years old or younger. Around 28 percent of children in that age range in Allen county are signed up for the program, but it’s the goal of United Way to get that number to 100 percent.
Erin Hardesty, the labor liaison at the United Way of Greater Lima says, “I would love to get every child that we so far are seeing are not signed up, which is over 4,000, just get signed up because just think of how that ball would roll if all those children are read to and how they’re all going to succeed in school and graduate. Our graduation rate around here is so low and that could bring it way up. I just think it would be phenomenal if we could get every child age 5 and under signed up.”
Signing up for the imagination library is easy. Just head to ohioimaginationlibrary.org to enroll, and there is absolutely no cost to you.