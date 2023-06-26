Kids in the City of Lima's Playground Program become honorary Buckeyes by taking a field trip to OSU Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima opened their doors to the City of Lima's Summer Playground Program today!
Students were Buckeyes for the day as they participated in fun and games from Buckeye Bingo, Simon Says, and kickball. A little education was thrown in as well as students explored fossils and rocks in the geology lab. For most kids, this was the first chance to experience a college campus, and gives them something different to do rather than playing at the park. OSU Lima says they look forward to bringing the program to their campus every summer to show them just what being a Buckeye is all about.
"If you don't come here and learn a whole bunch of stuff, you'll never know more stuff about what's outside of here. Most people don't know about fossils and like what they look like with the textures and stuff like that so I think that's pretty cool," said Azariah Pinn, summer playground program student.
"What has been your favorite activity so far?" asked the reporter
"Simon says," responded the student.
"Simon Says! Why is that?" asked the reporter.
"Because I won these glasses!" added the student.
"It's important to get the kids engaged when they're here on campus and so how to do the O-H-I-O and those type of activities to really get them acclimated with the college campus here and what it means to be a Buckeye," stated Bryan Albright, assistant dean of student success.
The OSU visit is just one of many field trips the program takes through the summer. The playground program runs through July 28th.