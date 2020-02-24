Kids in YMCA after school program make out of this world costumes to attempt world record

Are you ready to break a world record? Well, these kids are.
50 students in the Wapakoneta YMCA's after school program from kindergarten through 5th grade gathered to put together their very own astronaut costumes for a world record attempt on Saturday. The current world record for this feat is currently 257 people gathered in one location. The goal of Monday afternoon's event was to bring the community together.
Deb Fischer, the President of the Riverside Art Center spoke about what she hopes the kids take out of the attempt, saying she hopes “That they’d be excited to live here, to be a participant in the community, and to want to come downtown on Saturday to break that record.”
The event will take place this Saturday(2/29/2020), with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m at the Wapa Theatre(15 Willipie Street in Wapakoneta). The participants will then take one giant leap at 10:56 a.m. Anyone is invited to attend the event.