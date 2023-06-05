Kids splash into water safety at the Lima Family YMCA

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Most drownings happen in home swimming pools among children aged 1 year to 4 years old. That according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They report that drowning is the number one cause of death for children in this age group and the 2nd leading cause of death for children aged 5 years to 14 years old.
Each year the Lima Family YMCA offers a swimming course for children to teach them the essentials of staying alive near or in the water. They learn how to turnover in the water if they fall in, how to float, and safely get out of the water. The parents and kids feel the classes are life-saving.
"We're learning how to save people and scream for help. And now we're learning how to float backward and swim," commented Aileen Martinez-Veloz, who is learning life-saving skills.
"They learn so much here. I'm so glad I brought her out here. They've been learning how to go underwater, blow bubbles, and keep the water out of their nose," stated Michelle Strayer, whose daughter is taking lessons.
The SPLASH classes are only $5 and are underwritten by Kewpee.