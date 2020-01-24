Kindergarten Parent Academy teaching importance of parent involvement

Parents of students at Unity Elementary School are learning how to better help their kids understand their classwork.
The Kindergarten Parent Academy gives parents different strategies to teach their kids how to read and write, including what items they can use around the house, or purchase at a lower cost to reinforce their lessons. Friday, the parents learned how to teach their children simple spelling, with magnets on a baking tray. This is the second Kindergarten Academy Unity Elementary has hosted, and Principal Tricia Winkler says they aim to have the parents replicate at home what the students are doing in the classroom.
“The parents leave with strategies that they can use at home to help their children in kindergarten learn to read and learn to write,” says Winkler. “Because reading is such a hard concept and teaching it is even harder, and I’m a parent and I know it was hard for me to teach my own children. So, I thought if I can help parents teach their children, it helps the teachers here at school, and everybody wins. “
“We are our kids' biggest teachers,” adds Eula White, a parent of a kindergarten. “You know at home, it’s not just the teachers in school, so I’m just excited and thankful I was able to come today.”
The next session will be held on March 6, 2020, and is for any parent of a Unity Elementary kindergarten student. Winkler says they are looking to expand the program to preschool parents. For more information contact Unity Elementary School at (419) 996-3300.