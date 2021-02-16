Kiwanis Club gets a sneak peak at new Rhodes State building

The Kiwanis Club of Lima was given a close look at the Rhodes State downtown building during their virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Kevin Reeks with Rhodes State College showed off some of the construction progress of the Borra Center for Health Sciences, as well as some of the features that will be available for Rhodes State students once the building is finished. That completion date is set to be later this year.
"We will be completing it by June 2021, and opening in the fall of 2021," said Reeks, who is the VP for Institutional Advancement. "We really don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like yet; we’re hoping that it looks a lot more normal than it does even at this point."
The Rhodes State board is also voting on new degrees including agricultural technology.