Kiwanis Club gets lesson on United Way and status update on the annual campaign

The Lima Kiwanis Club invited in the leader of United Way in our area to hear more about why the organization is important to the community.
Derek Stemen addressed the club giving a brief history of the organization and why it's important to support United Way. Stemen says they aren't just a fundraiser. They raise funds for solutions to problems that are bigger than what one agency can solve. They are in the midst of their annual campaign and Stemen reports they have 60 percent of their goal raised. Those local donations get put back into the community through 19 agencies.
"Our goal at the United Way is to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community," said Stemen. "So all the agencies that we work with are targeted towards those three areas of health, education and financial stability."
To either donate, volunteer or advocate for United Way you can visit their website or call the local office.