Kiwanis Club of Lima learn more about Women United program from United Way

A meeting discussed the potential impact of an affinity group coming to Lima and Allen County.
The Kiwanis Club of Lima held their meeting on Tuesday at the Milano Café on Elida Road. The meetings guest speaker was Erin Hardesty, a labor liaison for the United Way of Greater Lima.
Hardesty spoke on Women United, a new affinity group from the United Way. The group aims to create a local network of women to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Scholarships, volunteer opportunities, and more will be offered by the group.
The first initiative of this group is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program affords a free book each month to children from birth to age 5.
Anyone interested in joining the program is asked to contact the United Way of Greater Lima.