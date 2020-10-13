Kiwanis Club of Lima supporting those who support children in the community

While working with a tight budget themselves, one local service club continuing their support of area programs that help kids.
Tuesday, the first 3 of 12 organizations receiving donations from the Kiwanis Club of Lima. Their mission is children and these organizations meet their mission. Representatives of Family Promise, Lima Fire Department’s Fire Safety in Schools Program, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s DARE program received money to help continue their efforts in helping children. The Kiwanis Club says it’s important to continue their support.
Kiwanis Member and Program Chair Beverly Beery explains, “We were not going to not honor these charities for what they do and allow them to help the youth of our community.”
Each donation was tailored to the agency they were supporting.