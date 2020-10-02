Kiwanis Club of Lima uses grant money to provide fresh fruit to local schools

Although it may be apple season, the Kiwanis Club of Lima decided to switch it up and donate more than 250 bags of oranges to a few local elementary and middle schools.
The club was the recipient of a $1000 grant from the Matthews Children's Foundation. The grant is to be used to benefit children. Since the Kiwanis Club has been a partner with Lima City Schools for 10 years, they decided to assist the food pantries they offer to students. North Middle School, and Heritage, Freedom, and Unity Elementary Schools all received 65 bags of oranges each.
"We like to help the school system out by giving them fresh oranges," says Robert Day, Secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Lima. "They get a lot of vegetables and stuff like that this time of year as donations from the West Ohio Food Bank. But, they don’t get any fresh fruit. This will give the students that utilize the food pantry the opportunity to get fresh fruit, and oranges are easy to peel, so kids like them.”
The Kiwanis Club of Lima says they plan to apply for the grant again in the future.