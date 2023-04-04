Kiwanis Club welcomes executive director of the Allen County Regional Planning Commission as guest speaker

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Kiwanis Club of Lima met this morning with a special guest from the Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
Executive Director Tara Reynolds Bales was the guest speaker this morning at Milano Café. The Lima native spoke about ways to improve transportation in the city, as well as the rest of Allen County. Reynolds is still new to her job and is just 30 days in. She shared her love of the community, as well as the role of the planning commission in relation to community stakeholders and citizens of Allen County.
"When they drive like a tour through the county, what we do and what they see, for example, the Eastown corridor was expanded so now there's easier access to Spencerville and Shawnee Roads. The roundabout there at Shawnee and Fort Amanda Road, and also the roundabouts over in Thayer Road that we are working on and some of the future projects that we have that will include some roundabouts because the importance of them and the safety that they provide for the region," said Tara Reynolds Bales, executive director of the Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
For more information on the work the planning commission does such as demographics or crash reports, you can log onto their website at https://www.lacrpc.com/.