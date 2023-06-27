Kiwanis International recognizes Lima Kiwanis youth clubs

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The work that the Lima Kiwanis Club does with area schools hasn't gone unnoticed.
The Builders Club and the K-Kids Clubs at Lima City Schools were recognized as distinguished clubs by Kiwanis International along with their advisors being honored. The Lima Kiwanis take pride in developing young leaders as they sponsor service clubs at the elementary, middle, high school, and college levels.
"The members really want to do things to help others, both within their schools and they do the road clean-ups, and they work at bagging trees. Some of the work at West Ohio Food Bank and some of them work at Our Daily Bread. They really are interested in serving in leadership and it's installing volunteerism in them and hopefully, it will carry on as they grow older," said Robert Day, Lima Kiwanis Club secretary.
Day says that throughout the United States and Canada, the Lima club has the most clubs sponsored by one organization. They have clubs in the Lima City Schools, Heir Force Academy, Marimor, and Ohio State Lima.