Kiwanis raises money with annual Trick-or-Trot 5K

The Kiwanis Club of Lima held their third annual Halloween Trick-or-Trot Fun Run, 5K, and pet contest.
Nearly 150 runners lined up at Faurot Park to participate in this year’s 5K. This special Halloween run is to fundraise for various clubs in the community, and this year their focus is on the student leadership clubs in the schools. They also plan on using part of the proceeds toward their scholarship programs.
The route of the run went from Faurot Park and took them through a scenic and spooky path through Woodlawn Cemetery.
Crystal Miller, member of the committee for Kiwanis 5K says, “We like to promote health and wellness within our community and a 5K is a great way to do that and besides that, we just had trick-or-treat on Thursday and people have eaten their candy and maybe they feel a little guilty about it so we just decided we’re just going to run and have some fun. Some people dress up, and it’s just a good time.”
The virtual pet contest was held on the Lima Kiwanis Facebook where the first, second, and third place winners are currently posted.