Krites recognized for years of leadership and dedication in the community

She has dedicated her life to service and Friday she was recognized for all she has done for one local college.
Current Board of Trustees Chair Jane Krites was awarded the Doctors Earl and Nancy Keese Rhodes State College Community Leadership Award. It’s given to an individual for their exemplary service and outstanding leadership to further the mission of Rhodes. Krites started volunteering with the college in 2013 but she has volunteered with more than a dozen organizations during her lifetime.
“When you have somebody stand up there and read the list of things you have been involved within the community,” said Krites, “I think what really hit me today was the diversity that I had and the number of groups I’ve had involvement in. And the realization that I feel like I have made some impacts, and that feels good.”
Krites encourages people to become involved with their community because without volunteers things will never move forward, and you can make an impact.