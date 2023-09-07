Lack of jurors causes mistrial for Lima man facing over 50 drug-related charges

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A mistrial has been ruled in the case of a Lima man facing more than 50 drug charges, causing the trial to resume later this year.
A mistrial was called in the case of 42-year-old Ronald Hesseling in Allen County Common Pleas Court due to not having enough jurors to reach a verdict in the case. The trial has gone on throughout the week, with testimony and closing arguments already presented. A new trial date is now set for December 18th.
In 2021 Hesseling, Eric Upthegrove, and Nicoya Darby were arrested after an investigation by the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and multiple other agencies, where law enforcement seized a brick of powdered fentanyl and a large amount of fentanyl pills.