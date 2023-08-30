LACNIP is throwing a Family Splash Party and all are invited to the fun-filled Saturday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Labor Day weekend is coming up and a local community organization wants to end the summer with a splash.
The Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership (LACNIP) is hosting a Family Splash Party this Saturday. Organizers say it's the last party of the summer and they will have a water war, games, a food court, and more along with a school supply giveaway. LACNIP is working to bring back the vibrancy of the organization.
"I've been big in the community for years and one of my biggest goals is our youth. And once I was given the opportunity to be the president of LACNIP and I have an actual building where things can be held, I'm just trying to unite the community," said Denise James, LACNIP president.
The Family Splash Party is this Saturday, September 2nd from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's being held at the LACNIP community building on West Spring Street. The public is invited to attend.