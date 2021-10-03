Lantern tour offers a new side to old downtown buildings

People got the chance to tour the historic buildings in Lima on Saturday and learn more about their history.
The Lima lantern tours have been going on downtown for over a decade. Tour guides take people through the downtown area by trolley or by foot and teach them about the history of certain buildings. The literacy building, the Met, and other buildings from the early 1900s were featured in the tour. The lantern tours gave people a chance to be a tourist in their own city.
"There's many people that have lived here for a long time but they don't know much about the town or even the downtown area," said Bob Cook, a board member of Downtown Lima, Inc. "This is a chance to learn the history of your town, and with all the changes that are going into downtown with the college and the amphitheater, it's a chance for them to come out to learn the history so they can understand the future."
There will be more tours on October 8th and 9th. Tickets can be purchased here.