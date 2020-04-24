Large fork stolen from LuLu's Diner found by police

Update: The Wapakoneta Police Department has found the missing fork and will be returning it to LuLu's.
Wapakoneta restaurant owners were asking for the public's help to return a stolen item.
Owners Amy and Justin Musil of LuLu's Diner were asking for the community's help to track down the whereabouts of a large custom made fork that was stolen off of the side of the diner. They realized it was missing Thursday night but could have been stolen within the last week or two. The fork which was custom fabricated roughly a year ago is one of the more unique pieces to be designed for the exterior of the diner, and they just wanted it returned back to where it belongs.
Justin said, “It really saddens me to know that somebody took that, for whatever reason, but we just want it back.”
He continued, saying, “That fork that was up there isn’t just a hunk of metal hanging on the wall. I mean that was a piece of artwork that really meant something to me and my wife, my employees, and everyone that we come around.”
Just before our 6 p.m. news, the owners of LuLu Diner's Facebook page called Your Hometown Stations and said the Wapakoneta Police Department had located the fork and will be returning it to the diner.