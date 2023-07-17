LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose making a stop in Lima as he announces his intention to run for the United States Senate.
The Republican has thrown his hat into the ring to unseat long-time Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. LaRose doing a meet and greet at the eastside Kewpee speaking on why he says now is the time for him to run.
"Like a lot of Ohioans, I'm deeply concerned about the direction that our country is going in. I'm no alarmist but what I see is the left really de-constructing this country piece by piece and I for one can't sit by and while that continues to happen," stated Frank LaRose, (R) U.S. Senate candidate
LaRose says Ohio families are struggling financially because of President Biden's and Senator Brown's solution to the runaway inflation of thousands of new IRS agents and trillions of dollars in federal spending.
"It's hurting Ohio's families and that's why I announced today that I'm running for the United States Senate. I'm the only battle-tested Conservative in the race. Ohioans know that I share their values but Ohioans also know that I'm somebody that can get things done. I've proven that and that's exactly what I'm going to do once when we fire Sherrod Brown and take back the Senate majority," add LaRose.
As of now, LaRose will face Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno and State Senator Matt Dolan in the May Republican Primary.