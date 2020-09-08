LaRose trying to make November election less chaotic

Ohio's elections chief continues to take steps to head off a potentially chaotic November election.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the steps include adding clarity to absentee ballot request forms, tracking poll worker recruitment, and upgrading his website to clearly show how many absentee ballots are outstanding on election night.
LaRose also reiterated an "effective deadline" of October 27th for requesting mail-in ballots, that precedes the actual GOP-penned cutoff by four days and labeling President Donald Trump's advice that people vote twice as "misinformation".