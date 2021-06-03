Last Crafts Scholarships handed out to 28 students from 12 schools in Lima Allen County

A long-time scholarship program has provided its last funding for some Allen County students.

The county has managed the Crafts Scholarship for 50 years and Thursday they awarded the final $28,500 to 28 students from schools all around the county. Commissioners say now was a good time to dissolve the scholarship established in honor of Doctor Earl and Mrs. Worthy Crafts and that it has benefited students for half a century.

Allen County Commission President Beth Seibert explains, “We’re just glad to be such a wonderful part of that and we did challenger them to bring those educations and those skills back to careers here in Allen County.”

One recipient received $1,500 to help with obstacles they have overcome to be one of the first in their family to attend college.

