Last week's summer like temperatures give farmers the green light for planting

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It may not feel like it today, but spring has sprung and farmers are itching to plant!
Last week's sunny and warm weather allowed some farmers to begin tilling, topdressing, and spreading manure. The critical crop insurance date has passed where farmers receive replant coverage, giving the green light to plant if the weather cooperates. OSU Extension says the top 4 inches of soil has surpassed 50 degrees recently, the marker farmers use to begin planting grain crops. While additional frost and freeze is only normal for our area in April, any late freeze in May could be a concern for crops planted now.
"If you've got say soybeans that have already emerged and we get a hard freeze, that could kill off some of your soybeans. Corn doesn't take as big of a hit because that terminal meristem is still underground for a good, long time. However, if you've got favorable conditions it might not be a bad idea to go ahead and push the envelope a little bit to see if we can get it done," explained Jamie Hampton, OSU Extension Auglaize County.
The winter wheat crop received a boost from the recent warmth with 62% rated good to excellent.