Only 4 counties have long-term care facilities that have reported cases of COVID-19 in our 10-county area as of the last report on May 20th.
Allen County has 8 facilities with 63 residents and 24 staff with confirmed cases. Of those, 20 people died from the virus.
Auglaize County has 4 facilities with a total of 9 residents and one staff with COVID-19. They are also reporting 2 deaths.
Mercer County has 3 long term care facilities with 10 residents and 12 staff, but there are no reported deaths.
Putnam County has 2 facilities with a total of 47 residents and 11 staff with coronavirus. They are reporting 13 deaths.
The Ohio Department of Health updates these numbers once a week.