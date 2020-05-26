long term care mortality

Only 4 counties have long-term care facilities that have reported cases of COVID-19 in our 10-county area as of the last report on May 20th.

Allen county long term facilities

Allen County has 8 facilities with 63 residents and 24 staff with confirmed cases. Of those, 20 people died from the virus.

Auglaize mercer putnam long care facilities

Auglaize County has 4 facilities with a total of 9 residents and one staff with COVID-19. They are also reporting 2 deaths.

Mercer County has 3 long term care facilities with 10 residents and 12 staff, but there are no reported deaths.

Putnam County has 2 facilities with a total of 47 residents and 11 staff with coronavirus. They are reporting 13 deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health updates these numbers once a week.

 

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.