Latta and Jordan join Texas lawsuit on overturning election results

Two local congressmen are part of a lawsuit looking to throw out presidential election results in four states.

Latta and Jordan join Texas lawsuit on overturning election results

105 members of Congress, including Representatives Jim Jordan and Bob Latta, joined a lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General that challenges Joe Biden's wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit claims the four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, that skewed the results in the 2020 general election.

Jordan tweeted this in his support of the lawsuit: "Over 50 million Americans think this election was stolen. That’s more than one-third of the electorate. For that reason alone, we owe it to the country to investigate election integrity."

 

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.