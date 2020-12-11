Latta and Jordan join Texas lawsuit on overturning election results

Two local congressmen are part of a lawsuit looking to throw out presidential election results in four states.
105 members of Congress, including Representatives Jim Jordan and Bob Latta, joined a lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General that challenges Joe Biden's wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit claims the four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, that skewed the results in the 2020 general election.
Jordan tweeted this in his support of the lawsuit: "Over 50 million Americans think this election was stolen. That’s more than one-third of the electorate. For that reason alone, we owe it to the country to investigate election integrity."