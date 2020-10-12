Latta trying to force a vote to extend the Paycheck Protection Program

As talks continue in Washington D.C. for another round of COVID-19 relief funding, one local congressman is fighting to get some money released that was already approved during the last stimulus package.
Congressman Bob Latta has joined others in signing a petition to force a vote to extend the Paycheck Protection Program. The program was established in the CARES Act, and it gave company owners the chance to take out a loan from the Small Business Administration to continue paying their workforce because the pandemic impacted their bottom line. The program ended on August 8th, but there was still a lot of money left, which Latta believes could be used to assist struggling businesses.
“We got about $130 billion out there right now,” says Rep. Latta. “Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi does not want to move legislation to allow that money to get out. I am on what they call a discharge petition to say look we need to get 218 members (of the U.S. House) to sign this thing, to bring it to the House floor for a vote, so she can’t hold it up. Because again, this will help people in my district.”
Latta says the Paycheck Protection Program has been a lifeline to countless small businesses and their employees across the country.