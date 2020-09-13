Local law enforcement are currently conducting round two of an enforcement effort aimed at stopping dangerous and reckless driving in Allen County.
Starting on Sunday, the Lima Police Department, Allen County Sheriff's Office, and the Ohio Highway Patrol will increase efforts on the west side of Allen County and portions of the City of Lima.
Authorities state that the goal of the effort is to target driving behaviors related to crash causing violations, as well as reducing the likelihood of serious injury crashes in the area.
The first round of the enforcement effort was conducted on from August 16th to August 30th. In that time frame, over 200 citations were written for excessive speed, reckless operation and failing to yield. 20 drivers were also cited for operating a vehicle without a valid licenses, as well as several impaired drivers and illegal drug arrests were made. Over 120 drivers were issued warnings for minor traffic violations.
The Ohio Highway Patrol states that traffic counts are getting back to pre-COVID volume and fatalities in Allen County are on the rise.