Law enforcement continues the hunt for two escaped inmates from Allen-Oakwood Correctional Center

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Dozens of law enforcement canvassing Allen County for much of the day, searching for two inmates who escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Center, one a double murderer.
The inmates have been identified as 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie. He is bald, has blue eyes, and weighs about 200 pounds. Gillespie was convicted in November of 2016 of a double murder in Paulding County.
The other inmate is 47-year-old James Lee, also bald, has blue eyes, and weighs 300 pounds. He was in prison for burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking.
Authorities have not indicated at this point what the two inmates were wearing when they escaped or what time of day they escaped. Officials say these two individuals should be considered dangerous and if you see them, do not approach them and call 9-1-1 immediately.
When word of the escape was released by law enforcement, a number of area schools went on lockdown. The students have since been released and taken home. There is a lot of online, social media chatter about this, none of which has been confirmed by law enforcement. We are still waiting for official word from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on the search.
Again, two inmates have escaped from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution. As of this time, both are still on the loose and we are awaiting word from law enforcement with the very latest. When more information becomes available we will bring it to you.
From the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction: (Lima, Ohio) – Officials at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction have confirmed that two individuals have escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI). Below are the details regarding each individual who is confirmed missing.
Name: Bradley Gillespie
Number: 730242
Admission Date: 11/04/2016
County: Paulding
Crimes(s): Murder
DOB: 05/11/1973
Name: James Lee
Number 785575
Admission Date: 03/08/2021
County: Allen and Auglaize Counties
Crime(s) Burglary, B&E, Safecracking, Judicial Sanction
DOB: 02/17/1976
Officials at the prison are working closely with local law enforcement on searching for and apprehending these individuals.
These individuals should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees either of these individuals or has any information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on-site and leading the investigation. The attached escape flyer has been provided to local law enforcement.
From the Allen County Sheriff's Office: Two inmates have escaped Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution. Information is limited at the moment. Please be aware and use caution. If you see either inmate please DO NOT APPROACH. Immediately call 911!
James Lee – 47 years old. Male, brown hair, blue eyes, 300 pounds - Crime(s): Burglary, B&E, Safecracking, Judicial Sanction
Bradley Gillespie – 50 years old, male, bald, blue eyes, 200 pounds - Crimes(s): Murder