Law enforcement in Hancock County targeting distracted driving

With Distracted Driving Awareness Month coming up in April, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to get an early start on prevention efforts.
Drivers like Brette Klopp and Trent Williams know that it's dangerous.
"Doing it while you're driving is not worth the risk," said Brette Klopp, driver.
"It can wait, it's not worth harming yourself or harming someone else," said Trent Williams, driver.
And so does the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. That's why Lieutenant Matt Crow says they're teaming up to crack down on distracted driving this week.
"We have officers who are assigned to this effort and what we are doing we are looking for traffic violations that are associated with people being distracted," said Lt. Matt Crow, Findlay Post Commander.
This could be a variety of things like cognitive distraction or zoning out. Physical distractions include texting, calling, or eating. Lieutenant Crow explains why using your cell phone can be the most dangerous.
"When you think about cell phone usage you're using both of those, you're having to think about your text message or whatever you're doing on your phone, in addition, to manually utilizing your phone," explained Lt. Crow.
When it comes to avoiding distracted driving, Lieutenant Crow says to keep your cell phone out of sight and out of mind. That could mean storing away or simply telling your friends and family you're unable to talk. It's advice that will keep you safe and out of trouble, especially this week.
"We have officers that are assigned to this effort and what we are doing is we're looking for traffic violations that are associated with people being distracted, For instance, when you're driving down the interstate, are they drifting over the white edge line numerous times, are they going out of their lane of travel?" commented Lt. Matt Crow.
It's all part of getting a head start with Distracted Driving Awareness Month coming up in April.
"We had 95 crashes last year just in Hancock County that were distracted driving-related, one of them being a fatality and over 30 of them causing serious injuries, so we figured why wait? Let's get it going sooner rather than later," said Lt. Matt Crow.