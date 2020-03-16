Law enforcement investigates Spencerville woman's death

Late Sunday night, law enforcement were called to a Spencerville home to find one person was shot and killed.
A 39-year-old woman was found to have been shot in the head at 457 Charles Street. The Allen County Sheriff's Office, the Spencerville Police Department, and EMT services arrived at 9:40 Sunday night. The woman was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead after arriving. A man was in the house when the woman was found and is being questioned. An autopsy will be done in Lucas County. The case remains under investigation.