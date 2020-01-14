Police are searching for suspects after a Lima business is robbed at gunpoint around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Lima police releasing little information at this time, but it happened at the Little Caesars on Calumet Avenue. Scanner traffic indicating that two males, wearing masks and black hoodies, entered the business with guns and demanded cash. Police were also already looking for two men connected to an incident reported at Hermies Party Shop earlier in the evening. It's not known if the incidents are connected. We'll have more on this as more information becomes available.