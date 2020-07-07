Law enforcement on the hunt for motorcyclist who led them on high speed chase

A motorcycle chase in Findlay Monday night was called off after hitting speeds of more than 120 miles per hour.
Findlay police say it started around six o'clock when the driver of the sportbike committed a couple of minor traffic violations. Officers tried to pull him over at Tiffin Avenue and Plaza Street, but the driver took off heading east out of town. The chase continued eastbound on U.S. 224, passing through West Independence. Officers backed off due to safety concerns. He was last spotted turning south on U.S. 23. The chase covered more than eleven miles.
The motorcycle was described as an older, mostly black sports bike with no license plate. The suspect was a smaller framed white man, wearing a tan t-shirt and a multi-colored, full-faced helmet with a mirrored face shield.