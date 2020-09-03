Law enforcement searching for pursuit suspects

A search was underway earlier Thursday near the Hardin - Logan County line, for two men believed to be involved in a pursuit.
It started when a Lima police unit approached a vehicle just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning in the vicinity of Kibby Street and Dana Avenue. The car then heading out of town on Bellefontaine Avenue and continued on 117, reaching speeds near 100 miles an hour. The Lima Police Department lost contact with the car, which ended up being found later off of 117 near Duff Quarry.
Later, there was word that one of the individuals involved may have been spotted in Roundhead in Hardin County, prompting a search. Anyone with information can call the Lima Police Department at (419) 227-4444.
From the Hardin County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page: As of 1500 hours on September 3, 2020, the search has been suspended. There is evidence that suggests that these individuals have left the area. Stay vigilant. If you see something, say something.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office and neighboring law enforcement agencies are currently searching the Roundhead area for a black male and a white male that got out of a car in the area. One of these males is wanted for a felony. White male was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants. The black male was wearing a blue shirt. If you see anything suspicious, or come into contact with these males please call 911 immediately. Do not approach them.