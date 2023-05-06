LCC Education Foundation inducted the newest members to the Hall of Fame

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Central Catholic takes time to recognize some alumni that represent the best of their school. The Education Foundation held their annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday afternoon. The 2023 inductees are Christina (Guagenti) Christensen for Personal Achievement, Larry Huffman for Community Service, Danielle (Taflinger) Spragg for Athletic Achievement, and Edward Quatman for Service to LCC.
“The Educational Foundations' purpose is really to ensure the future sustainability and vibrancy of the school,” says Eric Wiechart, President of the LCC Education Foundation. “The folks in this Hall of Fame represent the best of LCC and their personal contributions exemplify what we hope LCC is for all of its members. Whether they make this Hall of Fame or not.”
The Educational Foundation has inducted over 150 people into the Hall of Fame since 1988.