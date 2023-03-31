LCC Girls Athletics kicks off major partnership with BSN Sports and Under Armour

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - LCC Girls Athletics have agreed to a major partnership with BSN Sports and Under Armour.
The Women of Will program will sponsor the Lady T-birds starting right now in the spring of 2023. This was created in partnership with Under Armour to recognize the determination and ambition that female athletes bring to the playing field every day. LCC girls' athletic coaches and players are excited about this sponsorship, and what it will bring to women's sports at the school.
"It's really exciting because we are trying to get more involvement from these girls and realizing how important it is to be a part of the team but not only just a team a community. And that's what Under Armour is really giving us it's giving us that extra step that sets us apart and becoming part of something bigger," said Paige Collins, LCC Girls' tennis coach.
"Women of Will is gonna provide us with a lot of opportunities to get our female sports out there because I feel we don't have enough representation as of now. But it is providing us with equipment and apparel to get our sports out there," stated Keigh Macklin, three sport athlete.
LCC is one of seven schools in all of Ohio to be a part of women of will. BSN Sports is the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods, and the T-birds will be linked with them for the next three years.