LCC holds banquet for students

Lima Central Catholic held a celebration for their students Tuesday evening.
LCC honored their high school students at the Academic Letter Awards Banquet to congratulate the students who have maintained a 3.6 cumulative GPA through the first semester of the current school year with an academic letter. The reception was hosted by the Thunderbird Parent Club, and the Alumni guest speaker this year was 2007 alumnus, Shannon O’Neill Wannemacher. Following the cancellation of last year's event, this year means all that more to the students and staff, as this is one of the first in-person events since last year.
Stephanie Williams, Principal and CEO of Lima Central Catholic said, “Unfortunately with COVID and everything last year we had to just give the students either their pens or their academics awards when they came to clean out at the end of the school year, so it is very special tonight that we’re able to have this ceremony in person so that we can celebrate their academic accomplishments.”
LCC will hold in-person graduation on May 8th and will have new information soon.