LCC senior scores perfect on the ACT and receives the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Educational Excellence Award

She is one of the best of the best and she is just getting started.
Lima Central Catholic Senior Zoey Foster scored a perfect ACT which puts her in the top 1% of high school seniors in the nation. She currently has a 4.4% grade point average at LCC and is looking forward to college.
On Friday she was recognized with the “Doctor Mary McLeod Bethune Educational Excellence Award” by Lima Councilman Derry Glenn. Bethune was an American educator and civil rights leader and served as an advisor to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She also founded the National Council for Negro Women. Foster is honored to be recognized for her academic achievements.
LCC Senior Zoey Foster goes on to add, “I think it is an amazing feeling because I feel as a society, we can kind of overlook academics a little bit more than we should. So, I think when we honor academic achievement and recognize the kids who work hard, I think it’s a great thing.”
Foster plans to double major in political science and media. Her school of choice is still undecided.