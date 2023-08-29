August 29, 2023 Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Lima City Schools will again have a large group in the city’s Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4.
The district invites students, families and other supporters to walk in the parade with the Lima City Schools.
Lineup will begin at 9:15 a.m. in front of St. Gerard School on Main Street. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and finishes in the Square in downtown Lima.
The group will be led by the Spartan Marching Pride and Lima Senior Cheerleaders. Spartan athletes, student groups, staff and the Spartan will also be in the parade.
Participants are asked to wear Spartan attire. Individually-wrapped candy can be tossed to parade watchers