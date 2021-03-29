League of Women Voters of the Lima Area host climate change discussion

The League of Women Voters of the Lima Area got together to discuss climate change Monday evening.
The organization held a zoom meeting to discuss climate change with local professors and environmentalists. They gave presentations and took questions from the audience if there were any. The panelists discussed how ice core samples could paint a picture of the climate thousands of years before the use of the thermometer, how climate change can have an impact on public health, and how religion can give new insights on the care of the environment.
Dr. Forrest Clingerman, Professor of Religion at ONU said, “Religion allows us to take these fundamental parts of the human experience, hope and fear, and see how they might work together.”
He continued saying, “Those tools that religion gives us can allow us to try to understand the wicked problem of climate change in a new way.”
You can find more information on the League of Women Voters of the Lima Area on their website, https://lwvlima.org/.