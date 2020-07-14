Learn about your COVID-19 testing options in Allen County

With more tests for the coronavirus popping up, confusion is still swirling about who offers it and what kind of tests are available.
Ohio has started offering antibody tests, including Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health-St. Rita's. You need a doctor's order for both hospitals to get the test and cost is dependent on insurance coverage.
Antibodies of COVID-19 develop if you've been exposed or see symptoms five to ten days after that. At Lima Memorial, you can get the test if you're just curious, at their Wapakoneta lab which costs 55 dollars. Those results will come back within a day.
"What I want to stress, though, with the antibody there's no guarantee that it actually offers any immunity," said Burlin Sherrick, lab director at Lima Memorial Health System. "The science right now throughout the literature and for what we're saying, if you have the antibody we also frame it as we don't know if it offers true immunity or not."
Several places in Allen County offer a test for the coronavirus. The cost is dependent on insurance. Free testing sites are located in the counties listed at level 3 alert.
"For the test you really need a physicians order if you're looking for the virus," Sherrick said. "If you feel like you have the COVID virus, if you have any of those symptoms, schedule a telehealth visit. Get collected that day. We will test, like I said, within 24 to 72 hours, get the results."
The Red Cross also offers free antibody tests with a blood donation.