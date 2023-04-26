Press Release from the The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife: COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites the public to attend two open houses to learn more about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
An event will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds in the dining hall, 10171 OH 53, Upper Sandusky, 43351. The second open house is Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in the Harding Room, 100 Executive Dr., Marion, 43302.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer and similar species. During the open houses, Division of Wildlife staff will discuss the biology of CWD, test results from the 2022-23 deer hunting season, efforts to slow the spread of the disease, and future management plans. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
The disease was first detected in Ohio’s wild deer herd during the 2020-21 hunting season in Wyandot County. A disease surveillance area has been established in response to the confirmed cases, and intense monitoring will continue in Wyandot, Hardin, and Marion counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans. More information on CWD is available at ohiodnr.gov/cwd.
The Division of Wildlife has conducted routine surveillance for CWD since 2002, with more than 30,000 deer tested. The disease was first discovered in the 1960s in the western U.S. More information about this disease is available at cwd-info.org.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.