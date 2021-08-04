Learning life lessons through 4-H in Auglaize County

Horses, pigs, and chickens may come to mind when you think of 4-H projects at the fair, but there are around 200 different projects that students can be judged on, plus learn some life lessons along the way. The 4-H motto says, “to make the best better” and that is not more evident than the non-livestock special interest projects that can be brought to the fair.
For nine years, Connor Brown has brought a cooking project to the fair for the past 9 years. This year he competed in the Global Gourmet category which gave him the chance to learn a little more about how to make food from around the world.
“I wanted to take something like this to get a taste into other countries, their ingredients, their foods that they have on a daily basis compared to foods we have,” says Brown.
But besides learning new cooking techniques, his project helps teach him other skills.
“Time management, get your book done on time or get your book done, make sure you stay on schedule with it” adds Brown. “Judging is earlier than the actual fair itself, so you don’t have as much time as other projects.”
Besides learning about areas of interest like sewing, gardening, and even woodworking, the students will learn one skill that will last their lifetime, interviewing, when they have to present their projects to the judges.
“First-year members, 9 years old will do the interviews, whether it’s for their livestock or the skill projects. We start them very young doing those interviews,” says Beth Miller, Auglaize County Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development. “The kids will tell you that they think nothing about being able to sit down and talk to someone, walk up, shake a hand and make eye contact. Many employers will tell you, they can tell young who have come through 4-H and FAA programs because they are great interviewers.”
And 4-H not only helps make the students better but could make them be future leaders too.
“Every project has a community service and leadership component to it,” adds Miller. “So obviously we want the kids involved in their community, we want them to step up and become leaders.”
Miller says if you really want to know what is going on in 4-H in Auglaize County, take some time to check out the over 450 projects that are here in the Junior Fair building.