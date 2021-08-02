Legacy Art Collective's Street Fair returns August 7th

After a year off due to COVID, the Legacy Arts Street Party is back in full swing.
The event is sponsored by the Legacy Arts Collective which supports local musicians and artists that are homegrown right here in Lima Allen County. The day will be filled with a variety of live musicians, artists and food options in a family friendly environment. Organizers invite the community to come out to see what Lima has to offer with the arts.
Omar Zehery with Legacy Arts adds, “To the incredible and genuine talent that’s coming out of town. I feel like there’s a stigma attached to the area when people don’t really realize kind of this homegrown culture that’s like right underneath our noses.”
The Legacy Arts Street Party is this Saturday in the 200 Block of North Main Street from noon until 9 p.m. You can find out more at their website and on Facebook.