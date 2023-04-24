Legacy Arts awards $1,000 scholarships for workshops

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A non-profit organization made up of small business owners gave out scholarships will be helping local youth get immersed in the arts.
Legacy Arts works to foster arts and entrepreneurship in Lima, and they gave $1,000 each to Jamaal Durr and Madison Downing to put on workshops this summer. Durr will work with young artists during a workshop that will blend photography and charcoal and graphite drawing. Downing will be holding the second year of the "Made for the Stage Youth Theater Workshop" at the Lima Salvation Army, which teaches various aspects of theater production. These scholarships further Legacy Arts' mission of helping people follow their dreams.
"We got so much talent here and we want to encourage folks, number one, to pursue their talent and if Legacy Arts can help them with that, we are there for it," says Marc Bowker, Legacy Arts. "Also, not to forget where you came from, that you don't necessarily have to leave Lima and Allen County to achieve your goal of becoming a visual artist, or a small business owner, or a musician, or any of those things because you can really make that stuff happen right here in Allen County."
Information about the workshops will be coming in the future.