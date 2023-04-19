Press Release from Legacy Arts: April 19, 2023 - LIMA, OH - Legacy Arts, a certified 501c-3 nonprofit working to foster art and entrepreneurship in Lima while providing unique and engaging entertainment options for our community, is pleased to present its first two financial scholarships to Jamaal Durr and Madison Downing. Each recipient will receive $1000 to be used toward a business or artistic project designed to serve the Lima/Allen County community.
“We received numerous applications for the first round of Legacy Arts scholarships, and it was difficult to choose the recipients,” said Jennifer Brogee of Legacy Arts. “Ultimately, we chose two arts-based projects that were extremely well thought out and will have a positive impact on the youth of our community.”
Madison Downing’s project is the “Made for the Stage Youth Theater Workshop,” a free, two-week workshop for students ages 8-18. This fun-filled workshop is an introduction to theatre and covers topics such as acting, directing, playwriting, auditioning, and much more. The workshop concludes with a showcase performance at Encore Theatre that highlights at least one skill each student has learned during the workshop and would like to share with the audience.
Jamaal Durr’s project is a Summer Workshop that focuses on introducing new art mediums and techniques to young students, as well as promoting self worth and body positivity! This will be a 4-day workshop, where tweens and teens will spend 2 days working with Kaprice Pickering of The Elegant Piece Photography to learn more about the craft through hands-on photography activities and intentional instruction. Students will also have headshots taken by Kaprice that will be used to learn the craft of self portraiture using charcoal and graphite mediums with hands-on instruction from myself, Jamaal Durr for the remaining 2 days of the workshop. Along with the introduction and exposure of these mediums will there also be a heavy emphasis placed on speaking positively over ourselves and our bodies, and appreciating who we are as individuals! The workshop will take place at Live at The Lab in downtown Lima.
Legacy Arts is pleased to assist these talented individuals with their projects that will enhance our community! We invite all members of our community to attend the 2023 Legacy Arts Street Party on Saturday, September 16th in the 200 block of North Main Street to learn more about the organization, contribute to future scholarships and enjoy music & art.
To apply for future scholarships or if businesses or individuals are interested in supporting the mission of Legacy Arts, please visit LegacyArtsOhio.com.