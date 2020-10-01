Legislative Candidates Forum allows residents to meet the candidates they are voting for

Residents were able to meet with candidates that will be on the ballot this November.
A Legislative Candidates Night was held at the Veteran's Memorial Civic & Convention Center on Thursday. Chamber of Commerce members as well as the general public were able to personally meet, network, and dialogue with candidates as well as public/elected officials.
Candidates had a chance to address the crowd during the forum and delivered speeches about what their efforts will be if they are elected/re-elected.
Some candidates that could not make it to the event sent in videos that played for those in attendance.
One race that many Allen County Residents have their eye on is for Allen County Commissioner. Incumbent Beth A. Seibert and her opponents Dan Beck and Norman B. Capps addressed the audience on their background and qualifications for the public seat.
Dan Beck in his speech focused on the importance of leadership in a commissioner position.
"The primary responsibility of government is to create an environment that the private sector can survive and thrive," said Beck. "The Allen County Commissioners position is a tremendously important leadership position."
Norman B. Capps shared his experience in economic development as well as construction, pointing to his work as a Perry Township Trustee.
"We have several projects going on in Perry Township that added 500 jobs to the county workforce," said Capps. "To be most effective we need to put one face forward for all of Allen County."
Beth A. Seibert focused on what will be next for her if she retains her seat as Allen County Commissioner.
"I'm committed to law enforcement and providing services necessary to keep Allen County safe," said Seibert. "I'll continue to work with a fabulous team of elected officials that we have in this county, and operating within our budget resources."
The Legislative Candidates Night was sponsored by AT&T and Spectrum.