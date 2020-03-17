Legislature returns to Columbus to address Primary Election postponement

Following the postponement of the Primary Election, Governor Mike DeWine has recalled the legislature back to Columbus to solidify a new election date.
In his press conference Tuesday, Dewine says he is still aiming for a June 2 election day. Monday night, Dewine and the secretary of state didn't use litigation to postpone the election. It came down to the health director declaring a health emergency to push it back. The confusion was felt everywhere including the Allen County Board of Elections. They do know now, early votes will still count and you can only vote by absentee before that date.
"We really didn't know what to think," Kathy Meyer said, director for Allen County Board of Elections. "Was it true? Could it be done? Who had jurisdiction? Who had the right to do this? So we waited to see what the courts would say."
In order to make an absentee vote, you'll have to submit an application and your ballot will come by mail.