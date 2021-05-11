Leipsic HS Seniors create tie-dyed shirts business and donate earnings

Every year, students in the Senior business class at Leipsic High School are assigned to create, and establish an entire business idea from start to finish. This year, the class formed Tye Dye Supply Co. and tie dyed dozens of t-shirts. The students say they learned a lot through the sometimes stressful process, but it will benefit them in business endeavors going forward.
"Every aspect of business, we did that," says Senior Jay Evers. "So, I mean, there's all kind of aspects. From accounting to the management, time management, to the customer service. So, we learned the basics of everything."
All proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the Leipsic Community Center for their summer meal program, which totaled $1,106.
"We provide a free breakfast and lunch during the summer for anybody 18 and under, Monday through Friday," explains Kristen Pickens, Director of the Leipsic Community Center. "The purpose of that program is to make sure that kids are fed in the summer until school can get back in session. This is a huge help for us to be able to fund that program."
By the end of the project, the Seniors sold and hand-made more than two hundred shirts.